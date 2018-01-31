Dodgers Dugout: Who will play left field for the Dodgers?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and thanks to all of you who came out to the event with Joe Davis on Monday in South Pasadena. And apologies to those who had to be turned away after we reached capacity.
Who's going to play left?
Spring training starts soon (pitchers and catchers have their first workout on Feb. 14) and the Dodgers appear set at almost every position:
C-Austin Barnes or Yasmani Grandal
1B-Cody Bellinger
2B-Logan Forsythe
3B-Justin Turner
SS-Corey Seager
LF-?
CF-Chris Taylor
RF-Yasiel Puig
The big hole, of course, is left field. This is nothing new, as the Dodgers had 12 different people play that position last season. Who's going to play there this year? Let's look at the candidates.
Kiké Hernandez
Last season: .215/.308/.421/91 OPS+/1.4 WAR
Hernandez played every position except catcher and pitcher last season. That versatility makes it difficult for him to be the everyday starter at any one position. He played 28 games in left field last season. He did hit .270/.367/.579 against lefties, so he'd be fine as part of a platoon in left.
Matt Kemp
Last season: .276/.318/.463/103 OPS+/-1.4 WAR
How can a guy with 23 doubles and 19 homers have a negative WAR? Because he is one of the worst defensive players in all of baseball. The runs he costs a team on defense counteracts his offense. Plus, he lost his speed a while ago and led the NL by grounding in to 25 double plays. With the premium the Dodgers place on defense, his poor play leads to all the speculation that there is little chance he will open the season with the Dodgers.
Joc Pederson
Last season: .212/.331/.407/95 OPS+/-0.4 WAR
Another guy with a negative WAR. Pederson was sent down for a while last season, but returned in September and played well in the postseason, hitting .333 with three homers in the World Series. His defense also regressed last season, as he appeared more tentative in the field. He will be given every chance to win the job in spring training and he remains a favorite with many fans who believe his cheerleading on the bench more than makes up for his poor play.
Trayce Thompson
Last season: .122/.218/.265/28 OPS+/- 0.3 WAR
His career fell off a cliff last season, and he is the least likely of these candidates to open the season with the team. He hit only .212 in the minors. Unless a bunch of people get injured, I just don't see a path for him to reach "opening day starter in left field" status.
Andrew Toles
Last season: .271/.314/.458/101 OPS+/0.5 WAR
Toles hurt his knee early in the season and played only 31 games. He gives the Dodgers speed and athleticism at the top of the lineup, but hasn't faced live pitching in almost a year. He could grab the job with an amazing spring training, but right now I'd say he would start the season in the minors to get consistent at-bats, rejoining the team during the season.
Alex Verdugo
Last season: .174/.240/.304/43 OPS+/-0.4 WAR
Don't get too concerned about those stats, because he played in only 15 games. He hit .314/.389/.436 in triple-A, which is even more exceptional when you consider he was only 21 in a league where the average age is 26. He is heading into his age 22 season. Which other Dodgers broke out in their age 22 season? Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger. So keep an eye on Verdugo.
So, who's going to start the season in left? I predict a platoon of Hernandez and Pederson, with Toles and Verdugo waiting to step in if one of them falters. I would expect they all get playing time in left during the season.
Non-roster invitees
The Dodgers announced their list of non-roster invitees to spring training. Non-roster invitees are usually either young prospects not on the 40-man roster or aging veterans hoping to make the team.
Here is the full list of players:
Pitchers:
LHP Manny Banuelos
RHP Joe Broussard
RHP Daniel Corcino
RHP C.C. Lee
RHP Mark Lowe
LHP Brian Moran
RHP Zach Neal
RHP Yaisel Sierra
LHP/RHP Pat Venditte
Catchers:
Keibert Ruiz
Will Smith
Shawn Zarraga
Infielders:
Matt Beaty
Drew Jackson
Max Muncy
Jake Peter
Edwin Rios
Donovan Solano
Outfielders:
Yusniel Diaz
D.J. Peters
Henry Ramos
Travis Taijeron
The greatest of all time
Today is the final day for you to send me your list of the 10 greatest Dodgers of all time. Anyone who had a Dodgers connection, Los Angeles or Brooklyn, is eligible, including managers, announcers and front-office people.
You have until midnight Pacific time to vote. Email me your list of Dodgers you consider to be the 10 greatest. Please list them in order from 1 to 10. Points will be assigned based on their place in the ballot, with 12 points going to your No. 1 choice, 10 points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, seven points for No. 4, all the way down to one point for No. 10.
Soon after balloting ends, I will count down the top 25 vote getters, starting with No. 25 and revealing one each newsletter until we reach No. 1.
