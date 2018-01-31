Dodgers Dugout: Who will play left field for the Dodgers?

Another guy with a negative WAR. Pederson was sent down for a while last season, but returned in September and played well in the postseason, hitting .333 with three homers in the World Series. His defense also regressed last season, as he appeared more tentative in the field. He will be given every chance to win the job in spring training and he remains a favorite with many fans who believe his cheerleading on the bench more than makes up for his poor play.