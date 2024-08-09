Mookie Betts will play in right field, not shortstop, after he returns from injury

Mookie Betts, who was still working to adapt to new assignment starting at shortstop, will return to his natural right field position after he’s removed from the injury list.

The Dodgers changed their plans with Mookie Betts — again — on Friday when manager Dave Roberts announced that the eight-time All-Star will return to right field when he is activated for Monday night’s series opener at Milwaukee.

Betts, a six-time Gold Glove Award winner in right field, was moved to second base during the winter and then to shortstop in early March because of Gavin Lux’s throwing woes.

Betts, who had not played shortstop regularly since high school, made nine errors — eight of them throwing — in the 65 games he played there this season, but he improved as he gained experience and had five defensive runs saved, according to Fangraphs. Roberts had announced on Monday that Betts would return at shortstop.

But with slick-fielding shortstop Miguel Rojas back from a forearm injury and Lux, who has been one of the team’s hottest hitters for the past month, entrenched at second base, Roberts felt the Dodgers will be a better team with Betts in right field.

“We’re in a pennant race right now — we have a [2 ½-game] lead — so we have to do what’s best for the ballclub,” Roberts said. “As Mookie continued to take balls [in right field,] we just felt that the overall confidence in his play at shortstop in a pennant race versus right field, given what we have on the roster, the net made sense for all of us that he should kick out to right field.”

Roberts said he had a long conversation with Betts about the switch on Thursday and that Betts, who will also move from his customary leadoff spot to the second spot in the order, is on board with the move.

“Each player, wherever they’re playing defensively, they’ve got to feel most confident, and then obviously, you have to layer in what’s best for the ballclub,” Roberts said. “And I think that where we’re at, he is most confident right now in right field versus shortstop.

“You look at how Gavin’s playing, and he’s earned the right to continue to play second base, and you essentially have two Gold Glovers [Rojas and Betts] at shortstop. So kind of weighing everything in, the teammate, the comfort, the performance, now moving forward, that’s kind of what we came to.”