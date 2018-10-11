Dodgers Dugout: And now, the NLCS

You know who else is on the Brewers (though there is a slight chance he will not make the NLCS roster)? Curtis Granderson. The same Curtis Granderson who was just brutally bad with the Dodgers last season, hitting .161/.288/.366 for L.A. after they acquired him around the trade deadline from the New York Mets for Jacob Rhame (who has a 6.53 ERA with the Mets) on Aug. 19. He followed that up by going 1 for 15 with eight strikeouts in the postseason before the Dodgers wised up and left him off the World Series roster.