Dodgers Dugout: Hyun-Jin Ryu showed he wasn't given the Game 1 start, he earned it

World Series title. His home run off Dwight Gooden in Game 4 of the 1988 NLCS is one of the great overlooked home runs in Dodger history (You can watch it here). He should have managed the Dodgers, but the Fox ownership group had no clue on how to run a baseball team and disrespected Scioscia in a major way, (You can read about that here) causing Scioscia to quit, making him available to manage the Angels when Terry Collins resigned. He managed the Angels to their only World Series title in 2002. He was named AL Manager of the Year twice and finished in the top three in voting six times.