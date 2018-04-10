Dodgers Dugout: What's wrong with the Dodgers?

But it's not really the poor hitting that bothers me so much. Every team goes through this at some point in the season. It's just more noticeable now because it's happening at the start of the season. I don't really believe that Corey Seager is going to hit .206 with no extra-base hits all season. What bothers me is that the team looks so lifeless at the plate, like they are just going through the motions. They do know the season has started, right? They seem to be trying out for a role on "The Walking Dead." If they were at a Bruce Springsteen concert and Bruce yelled, "Is anybody alive out there tonight?" the Dodgers would yell back, "No."