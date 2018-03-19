Dodgers Dugout: Ranking the third basemen; team renews Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger

For one thing, it helps keep the team under the luxury tax threshold. Also, teams seldom give young players a lot of money until they are about eligible for salary arbitration. At that point, the Dodgers could try to negotiate longer deals with each player, possibly even buying out their first couple of seasons of free agency. That happens quite a bit. On Wednesday, the Dodgers assigned the two young stars a salary after the players declined to agree to the team's offer.