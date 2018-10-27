Dodgers Dugout: Is Game 3 over yet?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and the Dodgers are three wins away from…. let’s not jinx it.
The World Series
—World Series tickets are expensive, but at least everyone at Friday’s game got to see two games for the price of one.
--I took about 40 antacid tablets during the game.
--Before we get to the Dodgers, I need to point out what an incredible job Nathan Eovaldi did in relief for the Red Sox. He made 97 pitches in relief, only 11 fewer than Walker Buehler did as a starter. But now who do the Red Sox start in Game 4 today? It was supposed to be Eovaldi.
--Game 4 will be interesting, because you have to figure both bullpens have to be dead tired.
--There were 561 pitches thrown in the game.
--Kenley Jansen, Pedro Baez and Kenta Maeda each pitched two innings, leaving their availability for today’s game questionable.
--Game 3 lasted seven hours and 20 minutes. The entire 1939 World Series lasted only 7:05.
--Only four players didn’t play: Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill for the Dodgers, Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz for the Red Sox.
--How about Buehler. What a dominant performance, though by the time the game ended, it seemed like he had pitched days ago.
--Was it the best game the Dodgers have played? No. There was more sloppy defense, but a win is a win, and I do believe the Dodgers have made this a series now.
--Will both teams come out of the gate for Game 4 tired? When the Dodgers won that extra-inning game against Milwaukee in the NLDS, they came out ready to go the next day. The Brewers looked exhausted. Let’s hope the same thing happens today.
--Home runs continue to haunt Jansen.
--The Dodgers need a long outing from Rich Hill today. If he can give them six or seven innings, then I like their chances.
--I believe it is vital that the Dodgers win today and keep the momentum on their side. If they can leave L.A. up 3-2 or even down 3-2, then anything can happen.
--Sorry for the short length of this newsletter. But I have to sleep sometime.
--And yes, I still say Dodgers in six.
World Series schedule
Game 4: Saturday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 5: Sunday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 6*: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (TBA) at Red Sox (TBA). TV: Fox
Game 7*: Wednesday. 5 p.m., Dodgers (TBA) at Red Sox (TBA). TV: Fox
*-if necessary. All times Pacific.
