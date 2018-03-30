Joe Panik's home run in the fifth is the difference maker in Dodgers' 1-0 opening day loss to Giants

For the first time since 2010, the Dodgers lost on opening day, dropping a 1-0 defeat to the San Francisco Giants in front of 53,595 fans at Dodger Stadium. Quiet at the plate, the offense provided zero support for Clayton Kershaw, who allowed a solo home run in the fifth to Giants second baseman Joe Panik that proved decisive.
Back in Los Angeles for the first time since the World Series, the lineup appeared under the same spell that doomed them in Game 7 against Houston. Giants starter Ty Blach allowed three hits in five innings. His bullpen protected Panik's solo shot.
Kershaw struck out seven across six innings. He operated under duress for much of the day. He gave up eight hits and issued two walks. San Francisco advanced a runner to third base in three of the first four innings but could not break through until Panik pulled a fastball down the right-field line.
Heading into Thursday, the biggest question about the 2018 season hovered around the status of the ballpark. A flood of liquid from the drainage system canceled Tuesday's final exhibition game. The damage extended into manager Dave Roberts' office and the coaches room. The players were convinced it was sewage, while team officials were less descriptive.
Either way, the team announced on Wednesday they were "confident" the issues had been resolved. Stationed atop the site of the spill on Thursday was the SportsNet LA pregame broadcast booth. A booth was AM 570 in the vicinity.
Roberts spent Wednesday at his home outside of San Diego. He returned to find repairs made to his office and the coaches room. Inside the bowels of the clubhouse, he spotted Kershaw readying himself for the game.
"He's locked in and he's getting focused," Roberts said. "He's got that glazed look in his eye."
Kershaw permitted zero runs in the 21 1/3 innings he pitched during the spring. Roberts commended him for the sharpness of his offspeed pitches and downplayed the decreased velocity of his fastball. Kershaw sat at 90-91 mph in the Cactus League, a touch below the 92-93 mph he displayed in 2017. On opening day last season, Kershaw's average fastball clocked in at 93.38 mph, according to Brooks Baseball.
San Francisco stressed Kershaw from the start. He allowed back-to-back singles to open the game. Kershaw defused that threat by inducing a double play off the bat of outfielder Andrew McCutchen on an inside slider. Kershaw spotted a backdoor slider to fan catcher Buster Posey for the third out.
An inning later, outfielder Hunter Pence smacked a one-out double. Up came first baseman Brandon Belt, who entered the game with three hits in 51 at-bats against Kershaw. Belt dumped a 91.1-mph fastball into right for a single. It was his first hit against Kershaw since 2012.
Pence held at third, which proved critical. Kershaw got shortstop Brandon Crawford to pop up a first-pitch slider and whiffed Blach to escape another jam.
The fourth inning brought more traffic. Posey took a leadoff walk, a rare occurrence for Kershaw, who failed to locate his fastball on the inner half of the plate after picking up two strikes against Posey. After a one-out flare by Pence, there were runners at the corners. Kershaw struck out Belt with a curveball and coaxed a flyout from Crawford.
Kershaw relented in the fifth. He retired the first two batters he faced before Panik stepped to the plate. Kershaw dropped into a sidearm delivery and pounded a 2-2 fastball on Panik's hands. Panik was ready. He turned on the ball and watched it soar toward the right-field pole. Panik hung around the plate until he realized the ball would stay fair, the first run allowed by Kershaw since Game 5 of the World Series.
The inning nearly spiraled. McCutchen doubled. Posey walked again. Kershaw leaned on his curveball to strike out third baseman Evan Longoria and strand both runners.
Due up fourth in the bottom of the inning, Kershaw placed a towel on his left arm and hunkered onto the bench. Up to this point, the Dodgers had recorded two hits against Blach, who finished last season with a 4.78 earned-run average. Despite his middling statistics, Blach can cast a spell over the Dodgers. In seven prior appearances against them, he posted a 2.23 ERA.
One of those two hits on Thursday belonged to Kershaw. Roberts sent him up to hit in the bottom of the fifth. Kershaw blooped a single beyond the reach of Crawford for a two-out hit. Blach did not crumble: With two runners aboard, Chris Taylor grounded out.
Taylor squandered another opportunity in the seventh. He came up again with two on and two out after singles by Yasmani Grandal and Chase Utley. Taylor worked the count full against Giants reliever Cory Gearrin. Taylor froze on a slider down the middle and flipped his bat in disgust.
