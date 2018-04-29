Dodgers unleash the offense in 15-6 win over the Giants in first game of doubleheader

Walker Buehler picked up a bat on Saturday before he threw a ball. In the second start of his big league career, Buehler could not replicate the relative tidiness of his starting debut earlier this week. But his teammates compensated with a prodigious display at the plate, batting around in the first inning and pummeling the Giants pitching staff with a 15-6 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
The offense produced 20 hits, including three doubles from Chase Utley, who matched a franchise record. The score drew closer in the seventh, when reliever Pedro Baez gave up a three-run homer to Giants infielder Alen Hanson. Baez managed to avoid falling off the mound, as he did on Friday, but still proved ineffective.
After an inefficient, two-run first inning, Buehler settled down to complete five frames. He struck out six and retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced. He did not permit a runner to reach second base after the first inning.
He was dealing with a wide margin for error. The Dodgers watched Giants starter Chris Stratton combust. Stratton walked four batters in the first inning and surrendered three runs. The second inning was just as destructive. Chris Taylor led off with a home run. Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson supplied back-to-back RBI triples. Stratton left after procuring only four outs.
The Dodgers (12-13) squeezed three more runs out of Giants reliever Roberto Gomez. Utley stroked an RBI double in the third and scored on a single by Corey Seager. Seager supplied another run-scoring single in the fifth. After a double by Kyle Farmer and a single by Max Muncy in the sixth, both scored when Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco misplayed a single by Taylor.
Utley ripped his third double of the day later in the inning. He drove home Taylor. Utley reached base for the fifth time with an eighth-inning single. He scored on a single by Bellinger, who drove in three runs. Pederson smashed a two-run double soon after.
The onslaught did not end until the top of the ninth inning. The Giants turned to third baseman Pablo Sandoval to soak up an inning on the mound. Sandoval became the first Giant to secure a 1-2-3 frame on the day, inducing a trio of groundouts before exiting to a standing ovation.
