Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin signs extension through 2020

Jaime Jarrin, the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers and the recipient of the 1998 Ford C. Frick award from the Baseball Hall of Fame, has signed a extension through the 2020 season, the team announced on Thursday.
2020 will be Jarrin’s 62nd season with the Dodgers. He debuted in 1959, the franchise’s second season in Los Angeles.
“It seems like it was just yesterday that I was at the Coliseum in 1959 and started my work with the Dodgers, the time goes so fast,” Jarrin said in a statement. “I’m still enjoying it just as much as I did 60 years ago. I love what I do, and it’s a privilege for me to be able to do it.
“I have had the opportunity to work with the best of the best, ballplayers, broadcasters and staff, and I have been so fortunate throughout my career. Of course, I have to thank the Dodgers and especially my wife Blanca for her support and for allowing me to do what I love all these years.”
Jarrin, 82, will be inducted into the Dodgers’ Ring of Honor in a ceremony on Friday at Dodger Stadium. He will become the 12th inductee.