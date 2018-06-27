Matt Kemp's game — and his life — have been on the upswing since his return to the Dodgers

He arrived at training camp 40 pounds lighter than he was in his injury-marred seasons with Atlanta. He was diligent, taking ground balls at 7:45 a.m. and making adjustments in the middle of at-bats so he could be more productive. “Guaranteed, he heard all the rumblings, too, what people were talking about, whether he was even going to be in that uniform,” six-time All-Star and current Sportsnet analyst Nomar Garciaparra said. “I think the approaches in the big leagues are so bad, his really stands out because it’s a consistent approach, which is great to see. He doesn’t have a big swing. He’s not taking the big swing. He knows he’s strong enough. He knows he can shorten up, put the ball in play and it will carry out for him. And he uses all fields.”