How Kenley Jansen became one of Dodgers' most respected leaders

Jansen has known only success in the major leagues. He arrived at 22, a converted catcher with one wicked pitch and 61 1/3 innings of experience as a pitcher. He was raw, uneducated in the nuances of off-field maintenance, disinterested in doing much besides flinging cutters and gobbling up outs. His evolution into the spokesman of a pennant winner required him to overcome physical limitations, answer challenges from manager Dave Roberts and process the sting of failure on the game's grandest stage.