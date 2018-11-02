The deal is done. So what's next for Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers?

Kershaw experienced an accelerated, while less cruel, version of this trajectory in 2018. Upon his return from the disabled list June 23, he embarked on a 12-start stretch with a 2.15 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He adapted to his decreased velocity by altering his sequences and using both sides of the plate. By September, when the scouting reports had revealed the changes, the hitters tagged him. His ERA for the final month was 3.89, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.