Dodgers mailbag: Why doesn't Matt Kemp play every day?

Andrew Toles outplayed Pederson this spring. But the organization felt Toles needed to play on a daily basis in triple-A Oklahoma City, and team officials did not worry about a demotion damaging Toles' psyche. If Toles had stayed healthy in the minors, he likely would have been called up already. But with Toles nursing an injured hamstring, it makes the most sense to have Pederson around on the big-league roster. Alex Verdugo isn't ready just yet, and he would not be starting, anyway. Pederson could play every day in OKC, but he still plays fairly regularly in the majors. With Yasiel Puig continuing to struggle, Pederson's playing time might even increase.