Sparked by Corey Seager's home run, Dodgers trounce Nationals

The baseball soared off Corey Seager’s bat, bound for a clearing beyond the center-field fence at Nationals Park. The three-run homer functioned as a message. After three weeks of ineptitude, the Dodgers offered a reminder of who is favored to represent the National League in the World Series next month.

In a 7-0 victory over Washington on Friday night, the Dodgers trounced a possible second-round opponent. The Nationals clinched their division last week. The Dodgers could wrap up their fifth-consecutive National League West title early next week. Their magic number fell to six.

The weekend does not meet every qualification for a postseason preview. The Dodgers (95-52) will not face Nationals pitchers Max Scherzer or Gio Gonzalez in this series. On Friday, they faced journeyman Edwin Jackson, and pummeled him for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Jackson served up three home runs. Seager broke open the evening with his blast in the second inning. By then, Justin Turner in the first inning and Yasiel Puig in the second had supplied solo homers.

Alex Wood made sure the lead stayed sizable. He struck out eight across six scoreless innings, in one of his best performances in the second half. Wood had wavered in his recent outings, but limited the high-powered Nationals to three hits.

It was hard for the Dodgers not to enjoy the atmosphere. They had not returned to Nationals Park since last October, when they drenched the visitors clubhouse with beer and bubbly after capturing Game 5 of the National League division series, an exhausting affair that ended with Clayton Kershaw collecting the save on one day of rest.

Manager Dave Roberts smiled about that night as the team plane landed in Washington on Thursday. Turner felt memories rush back as he walked into the ballpark. “The last time we were here was celebrating after one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of, in my entire career,” Turner said.

On Thursday, Turner received a text message from Washington’s All-Star second baseman Daniel Murphy, his former Mets teammate: “I can feel another flyball hitter in my city.”

Like Turner, Murphy amplified his offensive production by emphasizing launching baseballs skyward. Turner chastises himself when he hits the baseball on the ground. Facing Jackson, a former Dodger who has played for 11 teams, Turner did not have to worry.

In the third at-bat of the game, Turner ran the count full. Jackson pumped a 93-mph fastball down the middle. Turner deposited the baseball beyond the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field. More balls would soon leave the yard.

The Dodgers battered Jackson for five runs in the second inning. Puig crushed an elevated slider for his 26th homer of the season, a solo shot that foretold more to follow.

After a double by Chase Utley, Andre Ethier lifted a flyball into right field. Washington outfielder Jayson Werth settled into a spot on the grass and held his glove aloft. He was holding that pose when the ball landed on the warning track, perhaps 20 yards behind him. Ethier received credit for an RBI, ground-rule double after the ball hopped the wall.

No hijinks were necessary for the next Dodgers flurry. A walk by Chris Taylor placed two runners aboard for Seager. Jackson attempted to fire a first-pitch fastball past Seager. The pitch was futile. Seager’s three-run shot traveled an estimated 429 feet.

CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. CAPTION L.A. Jordan to host first night football game L.A. Jordan to host first night football game CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes