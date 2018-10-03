Dodgers announce Ryu, not Kershaw, will start Game 1 against the Braves in the NLDS

In a surprise move, the Dodgers announced Hyun-Jin Ryu — not Clayton Kershaw — will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Kershaw will start Game 2. The decision follows a troubling month for Kershaw and a tremendous one for Ryu — but also points to the organization weaning itself from relying upon Kershaw to carry them through October.
Ryu was excellent at Dodger Stadium this season, with a 1.15 earned-run average in nine starts. He would be lined up to start Game 5, if necessary. Kershaw would also be on regular rest for Game 5, if the Dodgers decide to pivot from their initial strategy.
Ryu outperformed Kershaw during the final month of the season. In five outings, Ryu permitted nine runs, only five of them earned. In six outings, Kershaw yielded 18 runs, 16 of them earned. The 3.89 ERA Kershaw posted in September was his highest in a single month since his 3.97 ERA in May of 2015.
As the Dodgers competed for a division title last month, Kershaw faced tougher competition than Ryu. The team set its rotation so Kershaw and Buehler would pitch in crucial series against contenders like Colorado, Arizona and St. Louis. Ryu feasted on feeble opponents like the Mets, the Padres and the Rockies.
Yet the final weekend of the regular season was instructive. Ryu spun six innings of one-run baseball against a pop-gun Giants lineup. A day later, Kershaw gave up five runs in five innings, one of his worst regular-season outings in recent memory, while facing the same toothless offense.