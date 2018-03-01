Andrew Toles goes deep but Dodgers fall to San Diego Padres 10-5

AT THE PLATE: Andrew Toles drove in three runs in his first two at-bats. He launched a two-run home run against Dinelson Lamet in the first inning. He hit a sacrifice fly in the third. Toles sat out the majority of 2017 after tearing a knee ligament. He indicated he can still feel the aftereffects of surgery when moving in the field, but expected to be ready for opening day. "Oh, yeah, I'll be ready," Toles said. "I don't know if I'm going to make the team or anything like that. I've got to keep performing. We'll see." Toles drove in Chris Taylor twice. Will Smith, one of the organization's top catching prospects, hit a home run in the fifth inning.
ON THE MOUND: Wilmer Font is out of options and his best chance to be on the Dodgers roster would be as a reliever. Font struck out four batters in two innings before giving up a home run to catcher Austin Hedges. Font struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings for triple-A Oklahoma City last season, when he was the Pacific Coast League's pitcher of the year. … The Padres hung six runs on reliever Mark Lowe, who is a nonroster invitee to camp.
EXTRA BASES: In an interview with SportsNet LA, Toles offered succinct advice for how to avoid the team's ongoing outbreak of illness: "Got to live alone. You can't be bunking with other dudes."
UP NEXT: Cleveland Indians on Thursday at noon at Camelback Ranch. No TV. No radio.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes