Andrew Toles goes deep but Dodgers fall to San Diego Padres 10-5

AT THE PLATE: Andrew Toles drove in three runs in his first two at-bats. He launched a two-run home run against Dinelson Lamet in the first inning. He hit a sacrifice fly in the third. Toles sat out the majority of 2017 after tearing a knee ligament. He indicated he can still feel the aftereffects of surgery when moving in the field, but expected to be ready for opening day. "Oh, yeah, I'll be ready," Toles said. "I don't know if I'm going to make the team or anything like that. I've got to keep performing. We'll see." Toles drove in Chris Taylor twice. Will Smith, one of the organization's top catching prospects, hit a home run in the fifth inning.