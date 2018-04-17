Matt Kemp, Yasmani Grandal punish former team in Dodgers' 10-3 win

Kemp made a relatively brief but impactful appearance in Monday's game. He played four innings in the field before manager Dave Roberts removed him in a double-switch. Kemp took two at-bats. In his first, he singled and ran into an out on the bases, which still aided a run scored later in the frame. In his second time up, he took San Diego starter Robbie Erlin deep to cap a five-run blitz. A grand slam by Yasmani Grandal in the ninth acted as the evening's exclamation point.