Kershaw continues to make progress on the mound in Dodgers' 8-2 win over the Padres

The outing might have been relegated to the dustbin of Kershaw’s career, an effective if unspectacular night, had he not reached two unique milestones. When Kershaw finished the second inning, he surpassed 2,000 innings pitched in his 11-year career. And in the third, he faced former catcher and longtime friend A.J. Ellis for the first time. Ellis could not dent Kershaw in either of his two at-bats. The rest of the Padres fared little better.