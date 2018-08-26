Dodgers continue offensive surge, bullpen protects lead for sweep of Padres

Justin Turner drove in five runs and Manny Machado launched the go-ahead home run as the Dodgers completed a sweep of the Padres with a 7-3 victory.
This weekend eased the sting caused by three losses to St. Louis last week and boosted the flagging confidence of the Dodgers offense.
San Diego resides in the basement of the National League West. It was still imperative for the Dodgers to dispatch the Padres.
In victory, the Dodgers gained no ground on Arizona. The Diamondbacks avoided a sweep by Seattle on Sunday. Even so, the Dodgers generated momentum during this sweep and reduced their deficit in the division to 2 1/2 games with 31 to play.
Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed 11 hits but held San Diego to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He compensated for his vulnerability with eight strikeouts. Dylan Floro completed two scoreless innings of relief. Yimi Garcia gave up a solo home run in the ninth.
The bullpen protected a lead created by Turner and Machado. Turner tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth. Machado put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run homer in the next at-bat. An inning later, Turner delivered a two-run single to ease the pressure on the relief staff. For insurance, he added an RBI double in the eighth.
San Diego struck first. Ryu started the second inning with an 88-mph fastball. Franmil Reyes clobbered the pitch for a solo shot into the bleachers in left-center field.
When the weekend began, Alex Wood was listed as the starter for Sunday’s game. The Dodgers announced a switch Saturday. Wood will start Wednesday against Texas.
Manager Dave Roberts was cryptic when discussing the switch. He conceded the decision was somewhat related to setting up the rotation for next week against Arizona — Ryu will face the Diamondbacks, not Wood — but otherwise indicated the team wanted to keep Ryu on a regulated scheduled.
Wood indicated he could not complain about receiving extra rest at this point in the season. But he could not explain the switch.
“That’s just how they’re setting it up,” Wood said. “That’s as much as I know.”
Ryu yielded a second run in the third inning. Wil Myers tripled into the right-field corner. A single by Hunter Renfroe brought Myers home.
The Dodgers offense hibernated through the first four innings. A rally in the second fizzled after Matt Kemp doubled and Chris Taylor reached on a fielding error. With runners at the corners, San Diego starter Robbie Erlin needed seven pitches to escape. After Yasiel Puig took a 1-2 fastball for strike three, Austin Barnes gawked at an 0-2 fastball for the third out.
The offense broke through in the fifth. Ryu opened the sequence with a two-out single, his second of the game. A walk by Brian Dozier brought up Turner. Erlin fed Turner only fastballs. Turner smashed the fourth of the at-bat, a 1-2, 92-mph heater that might have been a ball, into left for a game-tying double.
Up came Machado. He had opened Saturday’s game with a three-run blast. Now he detonated an inside fastball toward the left-field corner. The ball stayed inside the pole to give the Dodgers the lead.
Back on the mound, Ryu could not finish the sixth. He gave up a pair of two-out singles before Roberts intervened. Roberts made a curious choice for Ryu’s replacement: Pedro Baez. But Baez escaped when Myers smashed a groundball at Machado for the third out.
Turner drove in two more in the sixth. Padres reliever Phil Maton walked Yasmani Grandal and Joc Pederson. A wild pitch by the next reliever, Robert Stock, moved the runners into scoring position. Turner redirected a 98-mph fastball up the middle for a two-run single.