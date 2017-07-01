Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is suspended one game for confrontation with Padres' Andy Green

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspension for his physical confrontation with San Diego manager Andy Green.

Roberts will serve the suspension on Saturday night.

Roberts bumped Green during an argument in the second inning of a 10-4 victory on Friday. Roberts took issue with Green criticizing Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, who the umpires said threatened to hit a Padres player for stealing signs.

Roberts, Wood and Green were all fined undisclosed amounts.

Both Roberts, who had to be restrained by umpire Greg Gibson, and Green were ejected after the disagreement on Friday.

