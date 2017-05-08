Chris Taylor hits a grand slam in Dodgers' 12-1 rout of the Pirates

At the time, the trade looked unremarkable. There was little reason to think otherwise. On June 19, 2016, the Dodgers sent Zach Lee, a former first-round pick who had slipped in the organization’s pitching hierarchy, to Seattle. In return, the team acquired a light-hitting utility infielder named Chris Taylor.

The value of Taylor did not become obvious until 10 months later, when starting second baseman Logan Forsythe broke his toe and backup second baseman Chase Utley careened into a horrific slump.

The Dodgers have turned to Taylor as one of their primary middle infielders. He has responded in revelatory fashion, with an offensive outburst that may have peaked with a grand slam in Monday’s 12-1 thumping of the Pirates.

When Taylor joined the Dodgers (18-14), he had not hit a home run in 86 games as a Mariner. He has now swatted three in 16 games in 2017. He delivered a first-inning jolt and added a rally-extending single two innings later. The Dodgers hung eight runs on Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams in three innings.

Taylor began 2017 in triple-A Oklahoma City. The injury to Forsythe brought him to the majors. He may not depart — thus far he is hitting .395. Even when the helium fades from those statistics, the Dodgers believe a series of offseason adjustments have made Taylor a far more dangerous hitter than the man they acquired in 2016.

The onslaught on Monday provided support for Alex Wood (3-0, 2.73 earned-run average). In five innings, Wood struck out 11 and yielded no runs. He gave up two singles and a walk. He did not permit a Pirate to stand on third base.

