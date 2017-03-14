Rich Hill is unhappy with his form, if not the results, in Dodgers' exhibition win over Reds

DODGERS 6, REDS 5.

ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill was far from pleased with himself after throwing 3 2/3 innings Tuesday. He allowed only one hit, but he walked three and gave up a run. He could not tame his fastball, which he could not execute for strikes. “I’ll get back to work tomorrow, and do some good work with my mechanics and stuff like that, and try to get that feel for that fastball,” he said. Hill has often struggled during the spring, and has a 7.27 earned-run average in the Cactus League thus far. “I don’t think I’ve ever really had a great spring training,” he said.

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers blitzed Cincinnati starter Tim Adelman for six runs in the fourth inning. Yasmani Grandal homered after Yasiel Puig led off with a walk. Two more runs scored after Reds first baseman Joey Votto committed an error. Logan Forsythe capped the rally with a two-run double. Forsythe is hitting .500 in his first spring as a Dodger.

EXTRA BASES: Will Ireton, the translator for Kenta Maeda, burnished his legend as a social-media sensation after pitcher Alex Wood posted video of Ireton dead lifting 405 pounds during a team meeting. Closer Kenley Jansen had challenged Ireton. “He proved a lot of people in the clubhouse wrong,” Manager Dave Roberts said . . . Corey Seager took the day off as a personal day, Roberts said. Seager has been rehabbing issues in his back and side for two weeks . . . Reliever Pedro Baez (bruised hand) is “getting closer” to returning to action, Roberts said.

UP NEXT: vs. Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Peoria Ball Park. TV/radio: None.

