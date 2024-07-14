Dodgers again fail to hold lead in ninth, dropping series to Tigers
For almost any other team in the Dodgers’ position, the first half of the season would have been a flying success.
They hold a seven-game lead in the National League West. They have the NL’s highest-scoring offense. And according to Fangraphs, they have the second-best odds of any MLB club to win the World Series, with a nearly 15% probability, per the outlet’s analytic computer models.
This Dodgers’ team, however, carries far loftier expectations.
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, who has not played this season, will miss the remainder of the year after undergoing esophageal surgery this week.
Which is why, after suffering a wave of recent injuries and playing .500 ball for much of the last two months, they’ve been simply trying to “weather a storm,” as manager Dave Roberts put it, and get to what feels like a much-needed midseason break.
“Overall, looking at where we’re at, I still feel really good about it,” Roberts said of the club’s first-half performance.
But, he added of finally getting to the All-Star break, “We’re really eager. It’s coming at the right time.”
Sunday’s first-half finale showed exactly why.
Amid a recent wave of pitching injuries and weeks of heavy workloads for their run-down relievers, the Dodgers’ bullpen cracked in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the Detroit Tigers.
After blowing a five-run lead in the ninth inning of an extra-innings loss Saturday, the Dodgers again capitulated late on Sunday. After their bullpen managed to hold up a creaky bridge to the ninth inning, reliever Yohan Ramírez failed to complete a six-out save on his third consecutive day pitching, giving up two runs in the ninth and the walk-off score on a throwing error to third.
The defeat was the Dodgers’ sixth in their last seven games, and leaves them below .500 (23-24) since May 21.
