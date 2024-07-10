Bad week continue for Dodgers with another loss to Phillies

Here’s a list of everything that’s gone wrong for Dodgers pitchers this week:

Tyler Glasnow was placed on the injured list Tuesday with back tightness, reigniting fears of his injury-prone past after a strong opening half to the season.

Bobby Miller was demoted to the minors after giving up nine runs Tuesday night, getting a much-needed “reset,” as manager Dave Roberts put it, given his 8.07 ERA.

Then, the Dodgers’ best healthy pitcher, Gavin Stone, took some lumps in a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, giving up four runs (all of them earned, though at least a couple in which his defense was equally at fault) in less than five innings against a star-studded lineup the Dodgers could very well see again in October.

The good news?

Kiké Hernández got four outs at the end of Tuesday’s blowout.

Other than that … it’s been a bleak week.

Stone didn’t exactly pitch poorly Wednesday night.

While Kyle Schwarber got him for a leadoff home run in the first, the Phillies one-run second inning and two-run fifth were both keyed by misplays in the Dodgers outfield. In the second, Miguel Vargas failed to reel in a line drive in left, leading to a leadoff double that came around to score. In the fifth — just after the Dodgers erased their early two-run deficit — Pages lost a fly ball in the lights, turning a routine out into a leadoff triple.

However, Stone wasn’t close to dominant either, collecting just three strikeouts while giving up nine hits.

Considering the opponent — the Phillies (60-32) own MLB’s best record and trail only the Dodgers (55-38) in scoring among National League clubs — it was an understandable result.

But given the crumbling state of the Dodgers pitching staff — the team also remains without Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw currently — more will be expected of Stone against talent-rich opposition, too.

That’s because, for now, Stone is looking like one of the few safe bets on the Dodgers roster to start games come October.

Alec Bohm, left, is tagged out by Austin Barnes while trying to score in the fifth inning (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Even after Wednesday, he is 9-3 with a 3.26 ERA. He was one of the bigger snubs from the NL All-Star team (especially after being bypassed to replace Glasnow on the roster). And he’s been the club’s most consistent starter on the mound for much of the year; a rare ray of light amid the Dodgers’ growing pitching darkness.

On Wednesday, though, Stone couldn’t clear out the storm clouds completely.

Instead, amid another long day on and off the field for the Dodgers beleaguered pitching staff, he became the latest victim of poor execution, bad luck and losing results in a week that has been full of them.