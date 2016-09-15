Three and a half months on sidelines, Alex Wood could be added to Dodgers' bullpen this weekend

Unable to pitch in the majors since May 30 after undergoing elbow surgery, Alex Wood met the Dodgers at Chase Field on Thursday. He hopes to be activated this weekend, when he will shift into the bullpen.

Wood completed a simulated outing before Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had pitched in a similar setting the day before, testing his arm for the rigor of back-to-back assignments.

“He’ll be activated soon,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “He’ll be a situational lefty. And hopefully, we expect he can help us.”

Wood would join a raft of left-handed options for Roberts in the bullpen. Grant Dayton, a 28-year-old rookie, has leapfrogged Adam Liberatore in the relief hierarchy. Liberatore is still dealing with elbow issues after spending time on the disabled list in July.

The Dodgers intend to use 20-year-old rookie Julio Urias as a reliever during the final two weeks of the regular season. Urias might be the fourth-best starter on the roster, but he has little experience pitching in relief. The Dodgers also could consider veterans Luis Avilan and J.P. Howell.

Wood was a member of the starting rotation during the first two months of the season. He suffered an impingement in his left elbow in May and underwent a debridement in July. In his four-year career, Wood has a 3.16 earned-run average in 37 innings as a reliever.

“It sucks being on the D.L., on the outside, watching,” Wood said. “So it’s good to be back.”

SHORT HOPS

Andre Ethier started in left field Thursday. The Dodgers intend to decipher their best choice for the position as October approaches, Roberts choosing among Ethier, rookie Andrew Toles and converted infielder Howie Kendrick. Kendrick may shift back to second base as Chase Utley continues to struggle. Roberts does not want to give up on Ethier, who was sidelined the first five months of the season because of a broken leg and went hitless in his first three games back. “You’ve got to give Dre the best chance to have success,” Roberts said, “and try to establish some type of rhythm.”

