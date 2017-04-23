Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offers encouragement, advice to struggling starter Kenta Maeda

Dave Roberts called Kenta Maeda into his office Sunday morning. The Dodgers were a little more than 12 hours removed from a second thrashing at Chase Field, this one wrought by a disastrous performance from Maeda. Roberts met with Maeda to help boost his pitcher’s confidence after he surrendered four homers on Saturday night.
Roberts offered strategic advice for Maeda, who the team believes has gotten away from the mix of two-seam sinkers and off-speed pitches that helped him produce ground balls in the first half of 2016. Maeda has become prone to giving up damage on elevated fastballs.
“His velocity has ticked up, which is a good thing, but I think there’s a little bit of a reliance on the four-seam fastball,” Roberts said. “I’ve seen Kenta putting the ball on the ground, pitching down in the zone and changing speeds a little bit more. It was just to have him exhale, and feel good about things.”
Maeda (1-2, 8.05 earned-run average) is tentatively to start on Thursday in San Francisco. The Dodgers could push him back to Friday to make room for Julio Urias, who could make his 2017 debut during this upcoming series against the Giants. A maneuver like that would give Maeda an extra day of rest, which benefited him in 2016.
Maeda tinkered with a cut fastball during spring training, but has not worked it into his arsenal much in 2017. Roberts brought up the usage during their meeting on Sunday.
“The cutter might come into play in his next start,” Roberts said.
Romo excited for return to San Francisco
Sergio Romo, who spent the first nine years of his career as a member of the Giants, will return to AT&T Park on Monday for the first time as an opponent. A crucial part of three championship clubs, Romo admitted he was relishing the chance to reconnect with his friends in the organization and the fans inside the ballpark.
“It’ll be hard to keep that smile off my face when I get on that mound,” Romo said.
Short hops
Franklin Gutierrez (strained hamstring) saw his rehabilitation delayed for a couple days after getting hit in the elbow with a pitch during an at-bat at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers hoped to activate him off the disabled list in San Francisco, but he may not be ready until next weekend against the Phillies.
