Bellinger makes a pitch for dad in All-Star game's Home Run Derby

Cody Bellinger said Thursday that he has been invited to participate in the All-Star game’s Home Run Derby but that he would not accept unless his father can be there to pitch to him.

“If he can’t throw, I won’t do it,” Bellinger said.

Bellinger’s father, Clay, is a former major league infielder and current firefighter in Gilbert, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix. Cody Bellinger said his father needs to see if he can adjust his work shifts in order to fly to Miami for the derby July 10.

“It would be a pretty cool experience for my dad,” Bellinger said.

The Dodgers’ rookie sensation leads the National League with 24 home runs. New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge leads the American League with 27.

The complete derby field is not scheduled to be announced until next week, but Major League Baseball said Sunday that defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins would compete in his home ballpark.

On Thursday, MLB tweeted a quote from Stanton about opponents he would like to face in the derby: “Anybody. Judge. Bellinger. All those guys, the fans want to see it.” The league posted the tweet with this caption: “Bring on the best. The champ ain’t scared.”

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that third baseman Miguel Sano had accepted an invitation to participate in the derby.

Kershaw to start?

Could three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw start the All-Star game for the first time?

The Dodgers plan to jump Kershaw’s next start from Wednesday to Tuesday, Manager Dave Roberts said. That would put Kershaw in line for an extra start before the All-Star break, on the last day of the first half.

Roberts said the Dodgers would not necessarily use Kershaw on that Sunday, as the team has provided extra rest to its starters this season. Roberts also said the team is not sure whether National League manager Joe Maddon would select Kershaw to start.

The Dodgers will consult with Kershaw after his next start, Roberts said.

“We’re going to support anything that Clayton wants,” he said.

In 2013, when the game was in New York, NL manager Bruce Bochy selected the Mets’ Matt Harvey to start ahead of Kershaw. In 2014, NL manager Mike Matheny picked his own St. Louis Cardinals ace, Adam Wainwright, over Kershaw. In 2015, Bochy opted for the Dodgers’ Zack Greinke, who led the major leagues in earned-run average.

Terry Collins, the NL manager last year, said he would have selected Kershaw to start had he not been on the disabled list.

Short hops

Shortstop Corey Seager returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous five games because of a strained hamstring. Roberts said the Dodgers would ease him back by resting him on Friday. … Hyun-Jin Ryu, hit on the left foot by a comebacker Wednesday, said X-rays were negative but “when I walk around, there is definitely some sort of pain.” Ryu said he expected to take his next turn, but Roberts said the date of his next start has not been determined. “Hopefully, it’s not a DL situation,” Roberts said. … Outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Yadier Alvarez were selected to represent the Dodgers in the July 9 Futures Game.

