Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández to appear in Home Run Derby during All-Star Game festivities

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández, center, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run.
The Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, center, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Cardinals.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
PHILADELPHIA — 

Amid a dream start to his first season with the Dodgers, outfielder Teoscar Hernández had another wish granted Wednesday.

The veteran slugger will participate in next week’s Home Run Derby, after being officially announced Wednesday as part of the eight-man field.

After being named an All-Star for the second time in his career last week, Hernández voiced his interest in partaking in the Derby, which will take place Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - July 05: Teoscar Hernandez hits an RBI double on a sharp line drive to left fielder, scoring Will Smith in the 8th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Friday, July 5, 2024. Dodgers won 8-5. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández hopes to add Home Run Derby to his bounce-back season

Teoscar Hernández, who has 19 home runs and 60 RBIs in his first season with the Dodgers, expressed interest in participating in next week’s Home Run Derby.

July 8, 2024

Hernández’s play this season warranted a selection, with his 19 home runs tied for 12th most in the majors.

His importance to a first-place Dodgers squad had only grown in recent weeks, too, with Hernández’s 60 RBIs trailing only Shohei Ohtani for the team lead.

Hernández’s inclusion marks the second straight year the Dodgers have had a Derby participant. Last year, Mookie Betts bowed out in the event’s first round with a Derby-low 11 home runs.

The Dodgers have never had a player win the event in its 39-year history.

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement