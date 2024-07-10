Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández to appear in Home Run Derby during All-Star Game festivities

The Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, center, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Cardinals.

Amid a dream start to his first season with the Dodgers, outfielder Teoscar Hernández had another wish granted Wednesday.

The veteran slugger will participate in next week’s Home Run Derby, after being officially announced Wednesday as part of the eight-man field.

After being named an All-Star for the second time in his career last week, Hernández voiced his interest in partaking in the Derby, which will take place Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Hernández’s play this season warranted a selection, with his 19 home runs tied for 12th most in the majors.

His importance to a first-place Dodgers squad had only grown in recent weeks, too, with Hernández’s 60 RBIs trailing only Shohei Ohtani for the team lead.

Hernández’s inclusion marks the second straight year the Dodgers have had a Derby participant. Last year, Mookie Betts bowed out in the event’s first round with a Derby-low 11 home runs.

The Dodgers have never had a player win the event in its 39-year history.