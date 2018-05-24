Dodgers send struggling reliever J.T. Chargois to minors

The Dodgers optioned reliever J.T. Chargois to the minors after Chargois, a darling of spring training, struggled to throw strikes in May. Chargois walked seven batters and permitted seven runs in 6 2/3 innings this month. Chargois will try to sharpen his mechanics with triple-A Oklahoma City, manager Dave Roberts indicated.
"For Chargois, it was more about trying to clean some things up with the delivery," Roberts said before Wednesday's game against Colorado. "The slider's been inconsistent. He's definitely part of the solution. But to get him out of the every-day fire, or whatever it is, of trying to perform up here, give him a chance to catch his breath."
The Dodgers claimed Chargois off waivers from Minnesota in February. He impressed observers at Camelback Ranch and earned a spot on the opening day roster. Chargois finished the month of April with a 1.74 ERA. The production cratered this month.
The team called up left-handed pitcher Edward Paredes to replace Chargois on the roster. Roberts hoped Chargois could follow the example of Scott Alexander, who looks rejuvenated after a brief stay in the minors. Chargois has given up runs in four of his last five outings.
"It's not fatigue, it's just more that he hasn't been able to execute his slider," Roberts said. "He says that it feels good coming out, but it continues to back up. And his fastball command isn't what it needs to be."
Kershaw takes the mound again, and so does Hill
Clayton Kershaw took the mound for a bullpen session Wednesday as a tuneup for his simulated outing Saturday. Kershaw has not pitched since May 1 because of biceps tendinitis, but he could return from the disabled list next week against Philadelphia.
Roberts stood in during Kershaw's bullpen session. Kershaw did not address reporters afterward. Roberts indicated Kershaw felt good physically but unhappy with his execution.
Roberts had less of a handle on another pitcher's rehabilitation. For the third day in a row, Rich Hill threw with tape covering the blister on his left middle finger. He threw before a sizable crowd including president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, bullpen coach Mark Prior and strength and conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel.
When Hill's blister ruptured last weekend, Roberts indicated he expected Hill to miss at least four weeks. He did not expect Hill to resume throwing two days after being placed on the disabled list.
"I don't know Rich's plan right now," Roberts said. "That's more on the pitching guys and the training staff. I'm going to still hold to my four weeks [estimate] to get him in a big league game."
