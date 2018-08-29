Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling delayed in return from disabled list

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling experienced a setback in his recovery from lower back inflammation, and manager Dave Roberts said it was “unrealistic” to expect Stripling to be activated before the rosters expanded on Saturday
Stripling experienced discomfort while throwing in a recent bullpen session. The team had hoped to return him to the bullpen by Tuesday for a two-game series against the Rangers. Stripling is expected to test his back with throwing session on Wednesday.
“The No. 1 thing is we want to make sure he’s back at 100 percent,” Roberts said before Tuesday’s game at Globe Life Park. “If that’s Saturday, if that’s the day when he’s back, then so be it. But the main thing is we want to make sure that he’s right.”
Stripling made the All-Star team as a starting pitcher earlier this summer, but shifted into the bullpen because he struggled through a series of outings and because Hyun-Jin Ryu returned from the disabled list.
Urias not ready
Rehabbing his way back from shoulder surgery, former phenom Julio Urias is unlikely to be activated on Saturday, Roberts said. Urias logged two innings for class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, but the team still doesn’t consider him ready for big-league competition.
“Saturday just doesn’t seem realistic, in terms of the level he was pitching at,” Roberts said. “And he’s going to need a couple, two, three days to rebound from that. I don’t see Saturday. But the hope is to get him here when he can be ready to help us on a day-to-day basis win major-league games.”
That day may not come in 2018.
Urias has pitched in six minor-league games since July 30. He has received at least four days of rest in between each outings, and more often five days off. He gave up a home run in three of his four appearances with the Quakes.
The performance of Urias in these games may have little effect on his long-term prospects with the Dodgers. But his rustiness does make it unlikely to see the team count on him as a reliever in September and October.