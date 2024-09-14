Tyler Glasnow ‘highly unlikely’ to return this season for Dodgers after setback
The Dodgers knew the risks that came with acquiring talented but injury-plagued pitcher Tyler Glasnow this offseason.
On Saturday, after the latest setback in Glasnow’s late-season elbow injury, the Dodgers finally had to grapple with the worst-case consequences.
Glasnow’s 2024 season is almost certainly over because of an unspecified elbow sprain, manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday, calling it “highly unlikely” that the $136.5-million winter addition will be able to take the mound again for the Dodgers this year.
“It’s a big blow,” Roberts said. “Looking at what he meant for our ballclub, what he’s done for us, what we expected him to do, certainly there’s going to be a cost.”
When he was healthy this season, Glasnow performed like the ace-caliber pitcher the Dodgers were confident he could be. In 22 starts, he went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA. He set career-highs in innings pitched (134) and strikeouts (168). He earned a selection to the All-Star Game for the first time in his nine-year career.
What Glasnow couldn’t do, however, was stay healthy, having another injury-plagued campaign cut short after he felt discomfort in his elbow Friday warming up for a simulated game.
“I feel bad for Tyler,” Roberts said. “Because he did everything to stay healthy and get back. It just wasn’t going to happen.”
This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.
