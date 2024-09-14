Advertisement
Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow ‘highly unlikely’ to return this season for Dodgers after setback

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during a game against the Angels in June.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during a game against the Angels in June. Glasnow is dealing with a elbow sprain that likely will keep him out the rest of the season.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
ATLANTA — 

The Dodgers knew the risks that came with acquiring talented but injury-plagued pitcher Tyler Glasnow this offseason.

On Saturday, after the latest setback in Glasnow’s late-season elbow injury, the Dodgers finally had to grapple with the worst-case consequences.

Glasnow’s 2024 season is almost certainly over because of an unspecified elbow sprain, manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday, calling it “highly unlikely” that the $136.5-million winter addition will be able to take the mound again for the Dodgers this year.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 21, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffers ‘setback’ in his return from elbow injury

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow feels discomfort in his arm before a scheduled simulated game. It’s unclear how much it will impact his return timeline.

Sept. 13, 2024

“It’s a big blow,” Roberts said. “Looking at what he meant for our ballclub, what he’s done for us, what we expected him to do, certainly there’s going to be a cost.”

When he was healthy this season, Glasnow performed like the ace-caliber pitcher the Dodgers were confident he could be. In 22 starts, he went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA. He set career-highs in innings pitched (134) and strikeouts (168). He earned a selection to the All-Star Game for the first time in his nine-year career.

What Glasnow couldn’t do, however, was stay healthy, having another injury-plagued campaign cut short after he felt discomfort in his elbow Friday warming up for a simulated game.

Advertisement

“I feel bad for Tyler,” Roberts said. “Because he did everything to stay healthy and get back. It just wasn’t going to happen.”

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) and Jason Heyward (22) celebrate in the dugout after Heyward's two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Dodgers

Former Dodger Jason Heyward already making his mark with Astros

Jason Heyward, playing on the Houston Astros after being cut by the Dodgers, talks about what happened in L.A. and what’s next for him in Houston.

Sept. 14, 2024

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement