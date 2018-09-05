Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will not make trip to Denver when team faces off against the Rockies

Kenley Jansen will not travel with the Dodgers to Denver’s Coors Field over the weekend, the team announced Wednesday before the Dodgers’ game against the Mets.
Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen’s cardiologist recommended he not play in the weekend series against the Colorado Rockies. Roberts said Jansen’s doctor warned that playing at Denver’s mile-high altitude could risk aggravating Jansen’s irregular heartbeat.
“When you have a decision from the doctor, or a recommendation from the doctor to say that it’s in his best interest to probably not make the trip, that sort of supersedes anything that we’re thinking on the baseball side of things...” Roberts said. “The playoffs, I don’t think that’s even in our kind of thought.”
Jansen, who had surgery in 2012 for an irregular heartbeat, recently started taking his heart medication again at the recommendation of his doctor. Jansen was placed on the 10-day disabled list when his heartbeat became irregular during the Dodgers’ series against the Rockies about a month ago.
Because Jansen’s last heart episode was so recent, his cardiologist advised against the trip, Roberts said.
Roberts said Jansen probably would do light throwing and other work in Los Angeles while the Dodgers are in Denver. He noted that Ross Stripling would be activated from the DL going into the series, adding an extra arm to the bullpen in Jansen’s stead. He said the loss of Jansen made Stripling’s simulated game Wednesday even more important.
“They’re all important, but to make sure he comes out of this OK to be available back online Saturday is sort of the hope,” Roberts said.