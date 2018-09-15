Yasiel Puig's increased focus leading to better production

Yasiel Puig’s focus Saturday morning was on a small speaker perched on a railing in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium. He had a Post Malone track playing, and was recording it with his phone. Grasshoppers lined the length of the dugout wall behind him. They did not bother him.

He was focused as his manager commented on the focus Puig has also displayed in the batter’s box. Sustained focus, Roberts maintained, is the catalyst for Puig’s recent success. It has improved the quality of his at-bats, which has increased production against both right-handers and lefties, and fueled the Dodgers’ offense twice this week.

“Yasiel’s a very talented, talented player,” Roberts said. “I think the challenge for him is to understand the importance of every game, every pitch. Where we’re at right now, in September, playoff games essentially, his focus is heightened. So when he does that, he’s as good as anyone out there.”

Puig started in Friday’s win over the Cardinals because St. Louis started a right-hander pitcher, Jack Flaherty, a talented rookie who has stifled the Dodgers twice in three weeks. Puig hit a solo home run off him in the second inning on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to open the scoring. Then he hit a solo home run off left-hander Tyler Webb in the eighth to close the scoring. He added a single for his second three-hit game in as many starts.

“He knows that right now he’s playing against right-handed pitching so when he does get an opportunity against a lefty, he wants to show that he deserves that opportunity to play against lefties, absolutely,” Roberts said. “And that’s what competition does.”

Axford, Cingrani to join team Monday

John Axford and Tony Cingrani are expected to rejoin the club and come off the disabled list Monday in Los Angeles, Roberts said. Both relievers logged an inning for single-A Rancho Cucamonga in the team’s championship-clinching game Friday night.

Axford allowed a run in two-thirds of an inning. He walked a batter, threw a wild pitch and yielded an RBI double. Cingrani struck out two and issued a walk.

Roberts said he isn’t sure how and when they will be used. He hinted that Cingrani, who has been out since early June with a shoulder injury, could still pitch in simulated games before appearing in a game for Los Angeles. Despite his struggles Friday, Axford is closer to pitching in a meaningful game. He fractured his fibula last month.

Rotation vs. Rockies set

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler are slated to start in the Dodgers’ three-game series against the Rockies in Los Angeles next week, Roberts announced. The Dodgers began Saturday a half-game behind Colorado in the National League West.

jorge.castillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @jorgecastillo