Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig gets rare start against left-hander

The Dodgers originally scheduled Rich Hill to start Friday but decided to push him back to Saturday and start Ross Stripling on Friday. Roberts explained the rationale behind the move as giving the 38-year-old additional rest and keeping Stripling on regular rest. He added there “was a little matchup component” to the decision. Asked if the component was their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks next week or a potential playoff series the following week, Roberts said “probably Arizona.”