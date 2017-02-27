Dodgers' bats go quiet in 7-1 loss to Rockies

ROCKIES 7, DODGERS 1
AT THE PLATE: A gray sky was spitting rain during a quiet afternoon for the Dodgers offense. Their lone run occurred in the fourth, when Yasmani Grandal singled, advanced on a single by Yasiel Puig and scored on a fielding error. Rob Segedin went 2 for 2 with a single and a double.
ON THE MOUND: Kenta Maeda labored through two innings of work, walking a pair of batters and yielding a solo homer to Rockies first baseman Jordan Patterson. Asked if he concerned himself with results at this juncture, Maeda was succinct. “Definitely not,” he said through interpreter Will Ireton. “If they had scored five runs off me, I would think about it a little bit more.” . . . The afternoon unraveled in the fourth. Four of the first five Rockies to face reliever Josh Fields recorded hits. Colorado catcher Tony Wolters hit a three-run homer. After a double by second baseman Alexei Amarista, Roberts sent in young starter Brock Stewart. Stewart gave up a pair of hits as the Rockies amassed five runs in the inning.
EXTRA BASES: Scott Kazmir is expected to start on Wednesday night against the Giants in his Cactus League debut. Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch in a minor-league game that afternoon at the Dodgers complex. Ryu has only pitched once since shoulder surgery in 2015. “Ryu’s in a good place,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “But to get him in that controlled setting over here, that makes a lot of sense.”
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes