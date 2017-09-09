Dodgers' magic number is reduced again despite another loss to the Rockies

The Dodgers have been telling everyone who will listen that this slump is just a bump, a speed bump on the way to the inevitable postseason run.

For all their futility, the Dodgers lead the National League West by 10 games, with 20 to play. They keep telling their fans not to worry, and yet their manager said he was scoreboard watching on Saturday.

The Dodgers lost their ninth consecutive game, this one 6-5 to the Colorado Rockies. But the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks lost too, in Phoenix, when they gave up six runs in the ninth inning to the San Diego Padres.

“I saw it,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I saw the whole inning.”

Alex Wood, the losing pitcher, said the Dodgers have talked enough about tuning up for October.

“It’s time to turn it around,” Wood said. “I think everybody is a little bit stuck in between right now, keeping things in the big picture and thinking about what we need to do be ready for the playoffs. … Now, it’s time to bear down and hopefully to turn this thing around and get some momentum going into October.”

The UCLA and USC football teams each have won two games since the Dodgers last won a game. The Dodgers have lost 14 of 15 games. The nine-game losing streak is their longest in 25 years, their nine-game home losing streak their longest in 30 years.

How can a team that threatened to break the all-time win record now be making the wrong kind of history?

“That’s a good question,” Roberts said. “I can’t explain it. There’s a little bit that seeps in as far as negativity, where at some point you feel like there’s nothing you can do.”

The Dodgers might be able to win the division by running out the clock. For the second consecutive night, an Arizona loss meant the Dodgers could shave their magic number to win the division. That magic number is now 11.

The Dodgers did not go down easily. They got a pinch-hit home run from Andre Ethier, his first home run of the season.

They got the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth inning, but fly balls from Yasiel Puig and Austin Barnes died short of the fence. In the ninth, after Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the top of the inning, Logan Forsythe’s leadoff homer got the Dodgers within one in the bottom of the inning, but Colorado closer Greg Holland retired the next three batters.

Wood delivered the latest in a series of unimpressive results from a Dodgers starting pitcher.

The Rockies batted around in the second inning, scoring four times — two on a home run from Trevor Story, two more on two-out singles from Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado. They never trailed.

Wood pitched five innings, with the leadoff batter reaching base in four of them, and gave up five runs.

In the first three games of this series, the Dodgers’ starters have combined to give up 14 runs in 13 innings. The starters: Wood, Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish, presumably three of the four starters the Dodgers would include in an October rotation. Wood had the longest start.

There was one story line every fan could pull for, even a Dodgers fan. Chad Bettis gave up three runs in five innings to earn the victory, his first of the year. Bettisleft the team in spring training for treatment of testicular cancer. He made his return on Aug. 14; he won his first game in his sixth start.

Roberts, though, was in no mood for sentiment.

“It’s as frustrating as all get out,” he said. “Sometimes, you’ve just got to shake your head and laugh. We’re doing some unprecedented things right now.”

CAPTION The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. CAPTION The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Twitter: @BillShaikin