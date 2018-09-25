Dodgers lineup gets big lift from David Freese

Freese was added to provide another proven right-handed bat — Manny Machado and Brian Dozier were acquired the previous month — for a club that had struggled against left-handed pitching. He hit .282 with a .780 OPS in 94 games for Pittsburgh. He was performing better against righties than lefties, though his track record contains greater production against southpaws. He boasts postseason success — and a World Series most valuable player award — on his resume. He added value. But his role was unclear. The Dodgers already had Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy splitting time at first base. At-bats appeared limited. Freese was an afterthought in the grand scheme on a roster gushing talent.