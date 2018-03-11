Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is acing all the tests

Pederson burst back onto the scene with three home runs in the World Series. But his presence on the roster occurred by happenstance. The Dodgers left him off the first-round roster. After shortstop Corey Seager injured his back against Arizona, Pederson replaced him in the next round. He was one for six against the Cubs, but looked more useful than Granderson, who was hitless in seven at-bats and appeared incapable of making contact.