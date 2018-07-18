Dodgers' trade deadline deals in the Andrew Friedman era

A look at major trade deadline deals the Dodgers have made since Andrew Friedman became president of baseball operations before the 2015 season.
July 30, 2015. As part of a three-team trade, the Dodgers send Zachary Bird, Hector Olivera and Paco Rodriguez to Atlanta and Victor Araujo, Jeff Brigham and Kevin Guzman to Miami in exchange for Bronson Arroyo, Luis Avilan, Jim Johnson, Mat Latos, Mike Morse, Jose Peraza and Alex Wood.
Record before trade: 57-45, first place by half a game over San Francisco.
Record after trade: 35-25
Final standings: Dodgers finish 92-70 and win division by eight games over San Francisco.
Aug. 19, 2015: Sent John RIchy and Darnell Sweeney to Philadelphia for Chase Utley.
Record before trade: 67-52, first place by two games over San Francisco.
Record after trade: 25-18
Final standings: Dodgers finish 92-70 and win division by eight games over San Francisco.
Aug. 1, 2016: Sent Grant Holmes, Jharel Cotton and Frankie Montas to Oakland for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick.
Record before trade: 59-46, second place, two games behind San Francisco
Record after trade: 32-25
Final standings: Dodgers finish 91-71 and win division by four games over San Francisco.
Aug. 25, 2016: Sent Joey Curletta, Tommy Bergians and A.J. Ellis to Philadelphia for Carlos Ruiz.
Record before trade: 71-55, first place, three games behind San Francisco
Record after trade: 20-16
Final standings: Dodgers finish 91-71 and win division by four games over San Francisco.
July 31, 2017: Sent A.J. Alexy, Brendon Davis and Willie Calhoun to Texas for Yu Darvish. Sent Hendrik Clementina and Scott Van Slyke to Cincinnati for Tony Cingrani. Sent Oneil Cruz and Angel German to Pittsburgh for Tony Watson.
Record before trade: 74-31, first place, 14 games ahead of Arizona
Record after trade: 30-27
Final standings: Dodgers finish 104-58 and win division by 11 games over Arizona.