Will Rich Hill start World Series Game 4 for the Dodgers?

The uncertainty likely led the Dodgers, who enjoy gamesmanship almost as much as the games themselves, to remove Hill from the board. But Hill is still the most likely choice to pitch on Saturday. He is well-rested, unlike Kershaw, who would be pitching on short rest for the first time since 2016. And after 18 innings of work on Friday, it would be foolhardy for the Dodgers to attempt to run a bullpen game.