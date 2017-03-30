The Zaidi file: Moves the Dodgers have made with him as general manager

A look at key moves the Dodgers have made since Farhan Zaidi became general manager on Nov. 6, 2014:

Trades

Dec. 11, 2014: Traded second baseman Dee Gordon, pitcher Dan Haren and infielder Miguel Rojas to Miami for catcher Austin Barnes, pitchers Chris Hatcher and Andrew Heaney, and infielder Kiké Hernandez. Then traded Heaney to the Angels for second baseman Howie Kendrick.

Dec. 18, 2014: Traded catcher Tim Federowicz, outfielder Matt Kemp and cash to San Diego for pitcher Zach Elfin, catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitcher Joe Wieland.

July 30, 2015: In a three-team deal involving Miami and Atlanta, acquired pitchers Bronson Arroyo, Luis Avilan, Jim Johnson, Mat Latos and Alex Wood, second baseman Jose Peraza and first baseman Mike Morse for pitchers Zach Bird, Paco Rodriguez, Victor Araujo, Jeff Brigham and Kevin Guzman and third baseman Hector Olivera.

Aug. 19, 2015: Traded pitcher John Richy and outfielder Darnell Sweeney to Philadelphia for second baseman Chase Utley.

Dec. 16, 2015: As part of a three-team trade, dealt Brandon Dixon, Jose Peraza and Scott Schebler to Cincinnati. Received Micah Johnson, Frankie Montas and Trayce Thompson from the Chicago White Sox. In addition, Cincinnati sent Todd Frazier to Chicago.

Aug. 1, 2016: Traded pitchers Grant Holmes, Jharel Cotton and Frankie Montas to Oakland for pitcher Rich Hill and outfielder Josh Reddick.

Aug. 25, 2016: Traded catcher A.J. Ellis to Philadelphia for catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Nov. 11, 2016: Traded Howie Kendrick to Philadelphia for first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Darnell Sweeney.

Jan. 23, 2017: Traded pitcher Jose De Leon to Tampa Bay for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

Free-agent signings

Dec. 16, 2014: Signed pitcher Brandon McCarthy to a four-year, $48-million deal.

Dec. 31, 2014: Signed pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year, $10-million deal.

Nov. 13, 2015: Pitcher Brett Anderson agreed to the Dodgers’ $15.8-million qualifying offer.

Dec. 9, 2015: Signed second baseman Chase Utley to a one-year, $7-million deal.

Dec. 30, 2015: Signed pitcher Scott Kazmir to a three-year, $48-million deal with a player opt-out clause after the first season.

Jan. 7, 2016: Signed pitcher Kenta Maeda to an eight-year, $25-million deal with many incentives.

Jan. 19, 2016: Signed pitcher Joe Blanton to a one-year, $4-million deal.

Feb. 4, 2016: Signed second baseman Howie Kendrick to a two-year, $20-million deal.

Dec. 5, 2016: Signed pitcher pitcher Rich Hill to a three-year, $48-million deal.

Dec. 23, 2016: Signed third baseman Justin Turner to a four-year, $64-million deal.

Jan. 10, 2017: Signed pitcher Kenley Jansen to a five-year, $80-million deal.

Feb. 15, 2017: Signed pitcher Sergio Romo to a one-year, $3-million deal.

First-round draft picks

2016

Gavin Lux, ss, Indian Trail HS (Wis.): Lux, 19, is rated the No. 7 prospect for the Dodgers by mlb.com. He hit .296 in the Rookie League last season.

Will Smith, c, Louisville: Smith, 21, is rated the No. 16 prospect, but hit only .216 in 25 games with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga last season.

Jordan Sheffield, rhp, Vanderbilt: Sheffield, 21, is the No. 10-rated prospect and pitched in 12 innings in the minors last season.

2015

Walker Buehler, p, Vanderbilt: Buehler is the No. 5-rated prospect. He had elbow ligament replacement surgery soon after being drafted and has pitched only five minor league innings.

Kyle Funkhouser, p, Louisville: Funkhouser did not sign with the Dodgers and returned to Louisville. He was drafted in the fourth round by Detroit last year.

