Dodgers cannot recover from mistakes and fall to the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series 8-4

Sale wiped out the first two batters he faced in a scoreless first inning. In the bottom of the frame, Kershaw learned how painful it can be to give the Red Sox an extra out. Boston outfielder Mookie Betts popped up Kershaw’s second pitch of the game. The baseball soared into foul territory past first base. David Freese twisted his way to find it, but misjudged the ball and let it drop.