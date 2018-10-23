'He's a no-name': How Ryan Brasier went from the Angels to Japan to a key member of Boston's bullpen

“I don't know if you know the story about when he came [up for his debut],” Cora said in his news conference Monday. “It was a 4-0 game in the ninth and I got [Rick] Porcello, Sale and David [Price] in the dugout. And I went to them and said, ‘I know you guys don't know who he is … but this guy is good. They're looking at me, like, ‘OK, right.’ First pitch is 98 and they were going nuts in the dugout. It was cool to see.