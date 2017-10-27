Ducks' Cam Fowler will miss four to eight weeks because of knee injury

Just as the Ducks appeared to be returning to good health, the team is forced to say goodbye to another key player.

Cam Fowler, who awkwardly tweaked his right knee in last Friday's victory over the Montreal Canadiens, will be sidelined for four to eight weeks, the Ducks announced Friday.

The top-pairing defenseman's absence from the lineup has been softened by the return of Hampus Lindholm, who made his season debut Tuesday after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum. Sami Vatanen, who had the same procedure, also is near his return to the ice.

But there's no replacing Fowler, the anchor of the back end and a young locker room leader.

The Ducks' confidence in Fowler was evident when they signed the 25-year-old to an eight-year, $52-million contract during the summer.

His ability to move the puck, quarterback the power play and match up against the opposing squad's best forward will be sorely missed.

Without Fowler in the lineup, the Ducks allowed a season-high eight goals in Thursday's defeat to the Florida Panthers.

The team must also contend with the loss of veteran defenseman Kevin Bieksa. The 36-year-old dropped Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas with a single, leaping right hand in Tuesday's win, but the injury is to his left hand, the Ducks announced.

The Ducks have two more games left on their four-game road trip, but Bieksa returned home and his hand will be reevaluated on Monday. A timetable for his return will be determined after the exam.