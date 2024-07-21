Yoshinobu Yamamoto no longer feeling pain, but his return timeline is unclear

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in May.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto said Sunday he is confident about returning from a shoulder injury before the end of the season.

“Of course,” he told Japanese reporters, with a chuckle.

However, neither the Dodgers nor their star Japanese right-hander have yet set a target date for Yamamoto’s return, leaving his status unclear as MLB’s July 30 trade deadline fast approaches.

“I just want to recover as quickly as possible,” Yamamoto said in Japanese, “and direct my rehabilitation in a way to make that happen.”

Advertisement

While Yamamoto hasn’t pitched since June 15 because of a strained rotator cuff, he said he is now pain-free and has been extending the distance of his flat-ground long toss sessions.

Dodgers Kiké Hernández caps milestone day with heroic effort in thrilling Dodgers win On the day he reached 10 years of MLB service time, Kiké Hernández helps lead the Dodgers to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Boston Red Sox in 11 innings.

According to manager Dave Roberts, Yamamoto has gotten to about 200 feet in catch play, a sign that bullpen sessions could be on the horizon for the 25-year-old starter, who signed a record-breaking $325 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason.

“I’m at the stage where I’m gradually increasing distance and effort,” Yamamoto said. “I feel it’s going extremely well.”

Yet, there is still no firm date on when Yamamoto might get back off a mound, or begin a minor-league rehab assignment, or eventually return to a Dodgers rotation that will desperately need him come the playoffs.

“If he were to come back,” manager Dave Roberts said, “he would certainly be an impact guy.”

For now, though, that ominous “if” remains — leaving the Dodgers in a somewhat awkward position going into next week’s trade deadline.

Advertisement

If the team knew Yamamoto would be back pitching like he did before his injury, when he was 6-2 with a rotation-best 2.92 ERA, it would lessen their need to try and add another frontline pitcher before the deadline — a tall task on a seller’s market with few ace-caliber arms available.

On the flip side, if they knew Yamamoto was out for the rest of the year, it might make the front office more comfortable parting with top prospects to acquire a talented arm like Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox or, if in the unlikely event he becomes available, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Instead, the team finds itself in a “tricky” situation, as Roberts put it, with Yamamoto representing one of several key players (along with Max Muncy, Walker Buehler and others) whose ability to contribute come the postseason is unknown.

That dynamic is unlikely to change before the deadline next Tuesday.

“I don’t think we’ll learn a whole lot over the next 10 days, I don’t,” Roberts said of Yamamoto’s recovery. “It’s one of those things you want to do what’s best for Yoshinobu and make sure he’s healthy now and also the long term. That’s the priority. Whatever you make of that, you make of it. So just getting him to health and putting the other stuff to the side.”

Dodgers Plaschke: Trade deadline feels like panic time for Dodgers It’s clear the Dodgers need to make moves at the trade deadline to become a World Series-winning team, and they shouldn’t think twice about it.

Yamamoto said he believes the club’s training staff has a rough idea of his recovery schedule, but didn’t offer specifics.

He said his recovery hasn’t been slower than he anticipated, but acknowledged some frustration at having his productive rookie season sidelined after just 14 starts.

Advertisement

“It’s very upsetting to not be able to pitch in a game,” he said. “I think that by carrying those feelings into my rehabilitation, it will lead to me returning as early as possible.”

The Dodgers also remain hopeful of that — for Yamamoto to make a full recovery, rediscover his early-season form, and be a key member of their rotation in time for the playoffs.

The longer he remains out, however, the dimmer those chances become.

Jason Heyward returns

Outfielder Jason Heyward was activated from the injured list prior to Sunday’s game after missing two weeks with a knee contusion. Fellow left-handed hitting outfielder James Outman was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.

Heyward is batting just .203, and was in a deep slump before going on the IL earlier this month — his second time being sidelined by an injury this season.

Outman, who opened the season as the Dodgers’ center fielder before being optioned in mid-May amid early season struggles, failed to offer much more production, going just three-for-15 in Heyward’s absence.

Short hops

Injured relievers Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) and Michael Grove (lat tightness) were scheduled to begin minor-league rehab assignments with triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Roberts said both could require five-to-seven outings before returning to the big leagues. Ryan Brasier (calf) is also nearing a rehab assignment, Roberts said.