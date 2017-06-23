Ducks sign Patrick Eaves to three-year contract extension

The Ducks retained an integral part of their offensive chemistry Friday when they signed forward Patrick Eaves to a three-year contract extension.

Eaves, 33, will make $3.3 million next season, $3.15 million in 2018-19 and $3 million in 2019-20. The veteran wing was due to become a free agent and might have commanded a bigger salary in the market but Eaves said last month he wanted to return to the Ducks.

Eaves was the best pre-trade deadline pickup in the NHL when the Ducks got him from the Dallas Stars for a conditional draft pick on Feb.24. A bargain at $1 million last season, he scored a career-high 32 goals with Dallas and the Ducks and was sixth in the NHL with 13 power-play goals.

Eaves fit like a glove at right wing alongside Ryan Getzlaf on the top line.

“It felt seamless coming in,” Eaves said last month. “That just goes to the group of guys in there. It was just an easy locker room to walk into, and everyone made me feel comfortable, and obviously I think that transfers on the ice.”

Eaves suffered a high ankle sprain in the second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, and general manager Bob Murray said the injury had more to do with a bone bruise in the area.

