Ducks face Flames in Calgary for first time this season

The Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames meet for the second time in five game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Ducks controlled the action last time and won 2-1. That victory avenged an early-season defeat to the Flames at home, and now they travel for the first time this season to Calgary.

This is the final leg of the Ducks' three-game road swing through Canada. They're 1-0-1 on the trip, and are coming off a shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Rickard Rakell's goal-scoring streak ended at six games. The forward leads the Ducks in points with 31. ... Ondrej Kase has been sidelined the last two games because of the flu, but could return tonight.

The Ducks' defense did a nice job shutting down the Flames' dangerous top-line duo of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan when they played in late December.

Monahan has four points in his last two games and stands at 19 goals and 17 assists on the season. Gaudreau also has four points over that same timespan, giving him 13 goals and 32 assists this campaign.

The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports Prime Ticket and can be heard on 830 AM radio.