Ducks maintain their composure and beat back the Flames

In a few concise sentences, Ryan Getzlaf summed up the Ducks’ last four seasons of playoff misery and explained why he believes they are equipped to avoid repeating those unhappy endings.

“To me, the biggest thing with our group has always been staying level-headed, staying in the moment, staying in the game,” Getzlaf said after their morning skate Thursday, and although he didn’t mention it, he often was among those who lost their poise at bad times.

“A lot of times early in the year I thought our group got distracted from whether it be a bad call, a big hit, a goal against. Those kinds of things. We didn’t respond that well,” he added. “The second half of the season, we made it a focal point to make sure we stayed calm and played the way we wanted to. I thought we did a good job doing that.”

Their composure fueled an 11-0-3 surge that carried them to their fifth straight Pacific Division title. On Thursday, Getzlaf — the team’s captain — personally made sure their success carried over into the first game of their opening-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames.

Getzlaf scored the Ducks’ first goal, set up the second with a shot that was rebounded by teammate Rickard Rakell, and kept the puck in the zone on the power play that led to Jakob Silfverberg’s winner in the Ducks’ 3-2 victory over the Flames. If that weren’t enough, he leveled Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano with a hard but clean shoulder hit in the third period, luring Calgary’s Dougie Hamilton into a foolish retaliation penalty while avenging the damaging knee-on-knee hit that Giordano had inflicted against Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler on April 4.

Honda Center has long been a house of horrors for the Flames, who have lost 28 straight regular-season and playoff games here starting in 2004 and have won only one playoff game here in three series. Getzlaf, who also won 11 of 19 draws, personally made sure they knew they were unwelcome and that he will do whatever it takes to win.

Getzlaf has three goals and 12 points in 13 career playoff games against the Flames, whose home arena, the Scotiabank Saddledome, features a banner with Getzlaf’s name and likeness hanging from its rafters. That banner was raised in tribute to his stellar junior hockey career with the Calgary Hitmen, but he probably won’t get any further respectful treatment there following his performance Thursday.

Getzlaf, whose preference for passing over shooting has vexed many coaches, took the shot from the left point that became the Ducks’ first goal Thursday, during a power play, merely 52 seconds into the game. After the Flames pulled even on a first-period power-play goal by Sean Monahan and took a 2-1 lead on Sam Bennett’s finish of a fine pass from a spinning Kris Versteeg, Getzlaf helped the Ducks pull even at 13:53 of the second period, with the help of a terrible line change by the Flames. Getzlaf took a stretch pass from Kevin Bieksa and took a shot that was stopped by Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott, but Rakell was there for the rebound.

Ducks play the Flames in Game One of the first rounf of the Western Conference Stanley Cup playoffs.

Getzlaf wasn’t credited with an assist on Silfverberg’s go-ahead goal but he still played a key role because the Flames, undoubtedly remembering his shot on the Ducks’ first goal, overplayed him. That left Silfverberg free to make a clever redirection in front of the net.

It was a solid effort by the Ducks, though not perfect. Goalie John Gibson left a dangerous number of juicy rebounds, and that will require some cleaning up. Defenseman Josh Manson made a bad clearing pass that allowed the Flames to keep the puck in the Ducks’ zone during the advantage they cashed in for their first goal.

But the Ducks generally stayed calm and collected, as they had vowed before the series began, and that turned into a good start to what they hope will be a long journey. Getzlaf saw it coming before the game. At least, he hoped he did.

“I like the way our group responded in the last month, started building something, playing the right way on a regular basis, and hopefully we can continue that on,” he said Thursday morning.

Restraining the impulse to take an extra shove or slash is difficult, especially in the intense cauldron of playoff hockey. “Everyone’s emotions are at an all-time high. Nobody wants to make the mistake that costs something,” Getzlaf said. “Sometimes when you do that, you worry about too many things and not just playing the game. So we’ve talked about it and addressed it and we’ll move forward with that.”

They moved forward Thursday mainly because he led them in that direction. As a captain should.

