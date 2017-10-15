Ducks' Ryan Miller nears return as John Gibson contends with 'freak' injury

John Gibson is injured, but help could be on the way.

Ryan Miller, the Ducks' No. 2 goaltender, is "very close" to returning, coach Randy Carlyle said.

The 37-year-old has yet to make his Ducks debut as he deals with an upper-body injury suffered during the preseason.

Miller signed a two-year, $2-million deal during the offseason to provide a veteran option behind the oft-injured Gibson, but it was Reto Berra who manned the net when Gibson went down Friday.

"I have to wait until he says 'yes,' you know?" Carlyle said. "These are guys that are pros. He's getting there."

The former Vezina trophy winner posted a .914 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against-average in 54 games with the struggling Vancouver Canucks last season.

With Gibson now injured, this is exactly when the Ducks need Miller. By the time he's back, though, Gibson could be on the ice as well.

He practiced fully on Saturday and is termed day to day with the "freak" upper-body injury he suffered in warmups Friday, Carlyle said.

No starter has been announced for Sunday's 6 p.m. tilt against the Buffalo Sabres.